3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,000

Garden District Townhouse tucked away in secluded area yet convenient to everything. One level, 3 bedroom, 3 baths, large living area, formal dining with beautiful built ins, office, new quartz though out, new appliances, flooring, fixtures and more.

