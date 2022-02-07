The Essex is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with endless entertaining opportunities. The plan begins with a refined foyer, which opens into an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. The shared space makes entertaining a breeze. With built in appliances and a large island, the kitchen will quickly become a fan favorite spot. The master suite provides a large bedroom complete with a luxurious bathroom. The bathroom includes a walk in closet and a double granite vanity. The garage provides entry directly into the laundry room, so you never have to worry about tracking dirt across your clean house.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,550
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A drive-thru supermarket is coming to Dothan soon with its owner eyeing an opening date in June.
- Updated
The Austin Davis era at Auburn has ended after only 43 days.
- Updated
The driver of a pickup truck and three Marianna residents in the car he struck head-on were killed in a traffic crash Monday night in Calhoun …
- Updated
A Dothan woman is accused of kicking and punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to the death of the victim’s unborn child.
- Updated
Police arrested a Headland woman for carrying 180 grams of methamphetamine in her car.
- Updated
As four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen reached for the blue Auburn hat on the table in front of him Wednesday, a glimmer of hope no doubt…
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash in Coffee County that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two women and one man from…
- Updated
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin doesn’t think the criticism thrown his way this week has been warranted.
The Greenwood Supermarket is expected to open by the end of this month, says Loretta Shaw, a family member who will manage the store when owne…
- Updated
Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Ross Clark Circle early Wednesday afternoon, according to Dothan police.