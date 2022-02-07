3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,550

The Essex is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with endless entertaining opportunities. The plan begins with a refined foyer, which opens into an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room. The shared space makes entertaining a breeze. With built in appliances and a large island, the kitchen will quickly become a fan favorite spot. The master suite provides a large bedroom complete with a luxurious bathroom. The bathroom includes a walk in closet and a double granite vanity. The garage provides entry directly into the laundry room, so you never have to worry about tracking dirt across your clean house.