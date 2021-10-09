3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,599

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Foyer entry glides right into extensive great room. Kitchen has large island. The flow between the kitchen and great room make family living easy and comfortable.