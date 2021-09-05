The beautiful Glenwood floor plan features a thoughtfully designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that highlights the great room and kitchen. A snug foyer entry glides right into extensive great room and kitchen. The flow between the kitchen and great room make family living easy and comfortable. The kitchen boasts a large island, built-in appliances, and a dining nook. A covered porch backs up to the kitchen, for accessible entry. The master suite in the back of the house provides a large bedroom complete with a luxurious bathroom- complete with a walk in closet and a double granite vanity. The floorplan is completed with two additional bedrooms, which share a bathroom at the front of the house. This plan is perfect for functional family living!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $249,599
Updated
Updated
Updated
Updated
Updated
Updated
