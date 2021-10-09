3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $253,425

Windsor B Plan - Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back; The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island and ample counter space. SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Vinyl Windows; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet.