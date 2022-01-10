Simplistic and sensational, the "Kendrick III" design offers fine details, all on one level with its attention to comfort and highly appealing use of space. Impressive great room and expansive space that offers a pleasant spot for family time or entertaining guests. Perfectly centered to the great room allowing open yet defined space, the kitchen is special in every way with granite island and hardwood flooring. Separate master suite allows privacy for the owner from the guests or other occupants of the house. Covered rear patio is great for an outdoor retreat. The two car garage completes the amenities to this all inclusive plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $254,599
