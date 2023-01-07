TENTATIVE FOR APRIL 2023: The Thrive “Windsor” is sure to blow you away! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan maximizing every inch of square footage to deliver the optimal living experience. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want! The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. Lot 12
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $256,199
