 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $256,425

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $256,425

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $256,425

The Windsor is sure to blow you away! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan maximizing every inch of square footage to deliver the optimal living experience. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want! The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored
State and Regional News

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored

  • Updated

An Alabama-based Army surgeon who has previously claimed the COVID vaccine contained a substance found in antifreeze testified this week the military has ignored her warnings about the shot. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an aviation safety officer and Army flight surgeon stationed at Fort Rucker, spoke this week at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. Testifying ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert