Custom-built luxury home in Rehobeth schools on 1.14 acres with detached garage. 0% down USDA eligible. Builder's personal home...metal roof, hardieplank, energy-efficient with 12" spray foam, hurricane clips, and 2"x12" rafters in attic. Custom built-ins, Italian porcelain, custom cabinets, Italian tile backsplash, stainless appliances, double oven range, washer/dryer, open living area, 10 ft ceilings, 36" interior doors. Large covered porch with ceiling fan, two car carport, storage room with shiplap accents and 10ft roll-up door, outdoor shower, outdoor kitchen. Detached garage has LED lighting, 200 amp dedicated service with a separate meter, 50 amp receptacle for easy RV hookup, plumbing rough-in for a possible 400 sq ft apartment, hurricane clips. Oversized septic. Perfect backyard to add a pool. Pictures and video to follow.