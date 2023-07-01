Tentative completion End of Sept/Beginning of Oct. The Thrive "Monterrey" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2-car garage opens directly into the large foyer. The Thrive "Monterrey" boasts an open concept in the dining room, great room and kitchen. Just off the great room, the master suite creates a serene oasis complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With 2 other bedrooms and bathroom, this plan offers ample space for all your needs. Lot 38 in Hidden Lakes East
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $257,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
NEW BROCKTON — A New Brockton High School teacher was arrested on Thursday after allegedly having inappropriate communications with a student,…
OZARK-The Ozark Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a traffic fatality that occurred at about 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.
ENTERPRISE-A first-ever urgent care medical clinic for pets officially opened for business in Enterprise Wednesday.
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day …