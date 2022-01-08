THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Huge kitchen and great room. Master suite exudes privacy and use of space while taking advantage of the well thought out master bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $258,699
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: Does Dothan have ordinances against parking large trucks in residential areas?
- Updated
A Cottonwood woman is behind bars after her employer discovered she had allegedly embezzled more than $30,000.
- Updated
The head of Dothan’s tourism bureau is in trouble with the federal government over claims he defrauded a Cedar Rapids bank in 2018 with lies t…
- Updated
The ball is rolling on several major city projects that will begin to take shape in 2022.
- Updated
The Dothan metro area ranked among the top 15 in the continental U.S. as a top destination in 2021, according to an annual report from moving …
- Updated
Marcus Henry was a hero to his younger brother, Mike Henry.
- Updated
Saniya Keys poured in 39 points in leading the Cottonwood girls basketball team to a 71-70 win over Geneva County on Tuesday night in a Class …
- Updated
After reaching low positivity rates in testing and a marked drop in hospitalizations before the holidays, Alabama is back fully in the red wit…
- Updated
ASHFORD —- After seeing a 14-point third-quarter lead dwindle to five early in the fourth quarter and the offense struggling, Dale County need…
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.