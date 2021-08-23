Designed to fit any lifestyle, the "Nicholas III" floor plan features distinct spaces while maintaining an open flow. Open and appealing foyer gives a sense of grandeur for establishing a classic look to this home. Fabulous master bedroom is unusually spacious for a home of this size and will accommodate heavy furniture. Dynamic great room combines style and functionality with its attention to use of living space. Entertain or simply prepare daily evening meals in this cook's kitchen with an abundance of granite counter space. No need to worry about the automobile storage, as this plan comes equipped with a two car garage p>
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $258,699
