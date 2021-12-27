 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $259,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $259,900

Adorable home in Mallard Landing S/D. Gorgeous tray ceilings with fireplace in Living Room, separate Dining Room, and plenty of Kitchen space. Large Master bedroom with great walk in closet, his and her sinks, and separate tub/shower. Split bedroom, open floor plan. Large BONUS space upstairs. Plenty of yard space that provides just the right amount of privacy. NEW carpet!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert