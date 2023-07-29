Welcome to this stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Hidden Lake East. Built-in 2019 with 1,767 sq ft, it offers modern living and comfort. The inviting foyer leads to a spacious living area filled with natural light, perfect for creating memories with loved ones. The kitchen and master bath feature elegant granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including an Electrolux oven and GE refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and a double vanity in the en-suite bathroom, providing a serene sanctuary for relaxation. Additional upgrades include cam lighting, a security system with window break and window sensors, and fiber optic wiring for high-speed internet. The second bedroom has an Ethernet port, ideal for a home office. The property also includes a Wi-Fi-controlled sprinkler system and a LiftMaster Wi-Fi garage door. The well-maintained lawn and front flower bed add to the curb appeal of the elegant red brick exterior. Hidden Lake East offers a vibrant community with a serene lake, beautiful parks, and year-round activities. Don't miss this meticulously maintained home?schedule a viewing or attend an open house to make it yours! Your dream home awaits!