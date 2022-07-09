3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $260,000

This better-than-new home has been well maintained and features upgraded lighting throughout. Home has been updated to include smart features such as phone controlled remote garage door, lighting control, security cameras, thermostat, and door locks controlled with a Vivant hub. Home features fresh paint, trey ceilings, hardwood floors in the common areas, and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dedicated pantry, tons of counter space and raised breakfast bar. There is so much incredible storage space in the home! Master features walk in closet with custom adjustable shelving and organizers. Huge master bath has double vanities with plenty of cabinetry space, separate soaker tub, and tiled shower. Large lot in the desirable Chase Ridge subdivision is also zoned for Rehobeth Schools. Termite bond is also in place!