3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $260,699

PROPOSED CONST: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides&back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof w/Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The flex room gives you the freedom to make those dreams a reality any way you want!The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen&great room. The kitchen is complete w/island. Buyer/or Buyer's Agent to satisfy self to any & all pertinent info