3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $260,699

Kingsley plan, lot 27.The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way, then into an open-concept kitchen and great room.The kitchen is complete with a vast island and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage.