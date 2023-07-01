Tentative completion of End of Sept/First of Oct. Lot 37, phase 1B - The Thrive "Fairway" floor plan is a handicap accessible design that makes a dramatic statement. The main hub of the home is its openness from the great room, dining, and kitchen area. This well thought out home is brimming with generous in kitchen, both baths & hallways. Master bedroom is tucked away from the other bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Carefree kitchen aims to please with massive granite counter space. Step onto the covered patio, great for entertaining, or pull into the two car garage that complete the package this this amazing plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $262,399
