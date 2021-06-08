3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $263,900

Celebrate living in desirable, convenient GROVE PARK! This idyllic community features huge parks, tree lined streets, & charm galore! Inside this move in ready home you'll find pride of ownership, the love & care is evident! New exterior paint, new granite countertops, ample storage space, screened in porch, upstairs bonus room & 1/2 bath, & hardwood floors make it the perfect place for your family! Take a break & enjoy the view from the front porch swing, your white picket fence slice of heaven View More