3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $264,900

Just perfect for first time buyers, Great open floor plan with Grandroom all open to kitchen/breakfast area, kitchen features granite island and large pantry, 9ft ceilings thru out, recessed lights and upgraded dining light fixture, home features split bedroom with master bedroom w /new vinyl plank flooring, master bath features double vanities and ceramic tile shower, Home also features large laundry room, hall bath features granite countertop, covered patio is perfect for grilling, home features sec, sprinkler and fenced in yard,