3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $264,900

STUNNING Southern Charm home Updated, Fresh & Full of Natural Light! 3 bed 2 bath 2 half bath had its roof replaced in 19, interior & exterior recently painted, Master Bath w full tile shower & Quartz double vanity. Wood floors downstairs & neutral concrete counters in kitchen. Appl & 3 HVAC units replaced in 07. Large Rms & an abundance of storage closets & pantry. Site built storage house is insulated & electric. Desirable Brentwood neighborhood w quiet street of updated homes w Mature trees. View More