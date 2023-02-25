MOVE IN READY NOW: The Thrive "Monterrey" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2-car garage opens directly into the large foyer. The Thrive "Monterrey" boasts an open concept in the dining room, great room and kitchen. Just off the great room, the master suite creates a serene oasis complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With 2 other bedrooms and bathroom, this plan offers ample space for all your needs. Lot 49 in Hidden Lakes East
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $266,199
