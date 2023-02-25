MOVE IN READY NOW: The Thrive "Fairway" floor plan is a handicap accessible design that makes a dramatic statement. The main hub of the home is its openness from the great room, dining, and kitchen area. This well thought out home is brimming with generous in kitchen, both baths & hallways. Master bedroom is tucked away from the other bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Carefree kitchen aims to please with massive granite counter space. Step onto the covered patio, great for entertaining, or pull into the two car garage that complete the package this this amazing plan. Lot 48 in Hidden Lakes East
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $270,699
Related to this story
Most Popular
HENRY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Henry County late Tuesday claimed the lives of a Dothan cardiologist and his daughter, according to a…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Former Geneva County football head coach, longtime Geneva County school employee and current Florala principal Max Whittaker passed away Sunda…
Pace Maddox was selected as queen at the Azalea-Dogwood Festival Scholarship Pageant on Saturday. As queen, she won a $2,000 scholarship to th…
After Dothan’s Water World posted a record high attendance in 2022, city officials announced Tuesday that a long-awaited, multimillion-dollar …