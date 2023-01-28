3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $272,699

MOVE IN READY NOW: The Thrive "Fairway" floor plan is a handicap accessible design that makes a dramatic statement. The main hub of the home is its openness from the great room, dining, and kitchen area. This well thought out home is brimming with generous in kitchen, both baths & hallways. Master bedroom is tucked away from the other bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Carefree kitchen aims to please with massive granite counter space. Step onto the covered patio, great for entertaining, or pull into the two car garage that complete the package this this amazing plan. Lot 48 in Hidden Lakes East