3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $275,000

Welcome home to the Highlands!! Enjoy all the amenities of Dothan's most desired subdivision. Located on a Robert Trent Jones Golf Course Highland Oaks. Large corner lot, open floor plan, large master bath suite w/jacuzzi tub & double vanities. Open kitchen w/ serving bar, screen porch & Pergola out back. Built-in cabinets in grand-room & gas fireplace.

