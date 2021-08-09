3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $275,000

This brick home in the cul-du-sac Of Muirfield, has one of the largest yards making it the quiet, perfect place for friends and family! Our home has an open floor plan with a gas fireplace as the focal point. Blessed with a large eat-in Kitchen and a door to the H/C sunroom which overlooks the sparkling salt-water gunite pool! The primary bdrm is to the right of the Gdrm It is an oversized bdrm and a bath to match! The other two bdrms are off a short hall on the left of the grand room.