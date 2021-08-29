Showcase quality, all on one level, the Barrington and its irresistible layout offer a great plan for those who need less square footage, but uncompromising use of space. Charming foyer with rich hardwood flooring that extends to the dining/great room area is sure to make a great first impression on guests while providing comfort and durability. Breakfast room joined to the fabulous kitchen, makes for an additional seating area for guests or family. Stunning ceilings, raised to appeal, give a sense of grand height and masterful detail. Private master suite is strategically placed away from the other sleeping quarters for optimum privacy. Retreat to the rear covered patio, offering shade and a peaceful setting. Convenient two car garage that is hardly seen on a house of this size, allows the ease and comfort of storing automobiles.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $275,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...
- Updated
Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.
Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.
- Updated
A Dothan inmate faces new charges after assaulting an officer at a local hospital while attempting to escape.
- Updated
A: According to Dale Cox, a Two Egg native and local historian cited in an article written by Tony Bridges for the Visit Florida website, the …
- Updated
As well as being a good friend and a successful businessman, Hugh Wheelless is best remembered as a visionary and a community leader.
- Updated
A Panama City man was charged with multiple offenses Tuesday by the Marianna Police Department, according to a press release from that agency.
- Updated
A federal team of health care workers is being sent to a Dothan hospital seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, the state health officer said We…
- Updated
A partnership between a Dothan hospital and a local surgery center could give COVID-19 patients greater access to an infusion therapy seen as …
- Updated
ELBA – Elba, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, built a 33-14 advantage in the third quarter and then held off Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Opp to win 33-28 …