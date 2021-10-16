 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $277,499

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. Open concept floorplan has large island. Bonus room with half bath upstairs.

