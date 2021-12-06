 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

Welcome to your Completely Remodeled 3/2/2 carport plus extra garage POOL home in sought after school zone! As you drive onto the almost 1 acre property you see the attention to detail. Nicely landscaped and manicured lawn invites you in. Enter through the covered porch and leaded glass entry door to the open concept living room with real brick and wood burning fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows into the dining and kitchen. New LED recessed lighting , custom fan, crown molding.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert