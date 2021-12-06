3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000

Welcome to your Completely Remodeled 3/2/2 carport plus extra garage POOL home in sought after school zone! As you drive onto the almost 1 acre property you see the attention to detail. Nicely landscaped and manicured lawn invites you in. Enter through the covered porch and leaded glass entry door to the open concept living room with real brick and wood burning fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows into the dining and kitchen. New LED recessed lighting , custom fan, crown molding.