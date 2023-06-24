TENTATIVE COMPLETION & CLOSING SEPT 2023. 10k SELLER PAID CLOSING COSTS, FREE REFRIG AND BLINDS WITH USE OF APPROVED LENDER. The "Monterrey" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2-car garage opens directly into the large foyer. The "Monterrey" boasts an open concept in the dining room, great room and kitchen. Just off the great room, the master suite creates a serene oasis complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With 2 other bedrooms and bathroom, this plan offers ample space for all your needs. Lot 9 Phase 3E