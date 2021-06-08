3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,900

This garden district charmer awaits you on the dogwood trail! With original hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, original interior doors, you will embrace the character and charm this home offers. The open concept kitchen and family room is spacious for entertaining. Formal LR has a working fireplace w/marble surround, house boasts 9' ceilings, jack-n-jill bathroom and lots of storage. Storage building is wired w/electricity. Beautiful landscaped yard w/sprinkler system. View More