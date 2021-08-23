3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,900

Adorable Cottage style home located on corner lot in Cottage park in West side of Dothan near Ft Rucker and Flowers Hospital. This home features hardwood flooring, GR w/fireplace(TV remains) Beautiful kitchen lots of cabinet space, gas cooktop, dbl oven and dishwasher (5 yrs)Pantry and granite, master down with master bath featuring large ceramic tile shower( dual heads) dbl vanities, his and her closets, 2BR upstairs,1 br with platform built in, Upstairs with new carpet,fresh painted interior.