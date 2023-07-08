Do not miss out on this home overlooking the lake in Pine Lake subdivision! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with master bathroom featuring his and her sinks, tile shower, and a walk in closet. Breakfast nook/ eat-in kitchen overlooking the water. This home offers a 2 car garage, a mud room upon entry and a covered back porch perfect for entertainment. See this today!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.
Dothan American, Dothan National and Taylor/Rehobeth teams counting on experience at State Ozone Tournament
Experience playing together matters.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) traveled throughout the state of Alabama with stops in Dothan, Pelham, and Orange Beach last week.
DSI Security Services, a Dothan-based security solutions provider, has announced several new promotions within its executive leadership team.