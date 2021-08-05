3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $281,000

MOVE -IN - READY This home has beautiful double-tray ceilings in the grand room; SS appliances, granite countertops; 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home - -upgraded 5" hardwood floors in living area, tiled showers throughout; carpet in bedrooms, and ceramic tile in wet areas. Fireplace Irrigation System; White/Grey interior color scheme. Please see agent for information on $5000 closing cost incentive with use of preferred lender.