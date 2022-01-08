3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $282,999

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. A cook's kitchen with an abundance of granite counter space, along with a vast open concept make this home desirable. Bonus room has full bath.