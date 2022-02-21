3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $288,399

The Kirkland offers 2,155 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This unique floorplan showcases the perks of open-concept living. The front of the house boasts a large great room that opens to the dining room. The dining room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, which is complete with an elegant bar top and ample counterspace. The Kirkland provides a true upstairs retreat with all bedrooms on this level. The master retreat is tucked on one side for maximum privacy and includes a separate bathroom with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Along with the other 2 bedrooms, the upstairs space enters into a loft area that is guaranteed to fit any need you may have for this space.