MOVE IN READY NOW: The Thrive "Ellsworth" floor plan is a handicap accessible design that combines elegance and convenience. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Through the foyer is an open great room and dining room, which is perfect for entertaining and connecting. With luxury vinyl flooring, the Thrive “Ellsworth” makes an unforgettable impression. The master retreat is complete with a luxurious walk-in closet and garden tub/shower combo. The great room opens to a covered patio and a flex room for ample space. The Thrive "Ellsworth” is sure to be a perfect fit for all occasions! Lot 47 in Hidden Lakes East
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $288,899
