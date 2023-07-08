Beautiful brick home in Hidden Lake East. Open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1869 sf. Home has so many great features. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, island in kitchen with drawers for extra storage, beautiful laminate wood flooring, tile in bath, walk in closet, walk in laundry room, spacious backyard fenced. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,000
