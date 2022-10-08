 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,899

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,899

The Thrive "Fairway" floor plan is a handicap accessible design that makes a dramatic statement. The main hub of the home is its openness from the great room, dining, and kitchen area. This well thought out home is brimming with generous in kitchen, both baths & hallways. Master bedroom is tucked away from the other bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Carefree kitchen aims to please with massive granite counter space. Step onto the covered patio, great for entertaining, or pull into the two car garage that complete the package this this amazing plan. Lot 48 in Hidden Lakes East

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert