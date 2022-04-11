 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $289,900

Just in time for summer, this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath is ready for new owner. Hardwood and tile floors, large windows looking out to salt water pool and spacious back yard. Oversized master suite has office space or lounge area. Kitchen opens to one of the two living areas with fp. Formal dining room and living area in front. 2 car attached garage as well as a detached 1 car garage/workshop.

