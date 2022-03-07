 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,499

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,499

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $292,499

The Kirkland offers 2,155 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This unique floorplan showcases the perks of open-concept living. The front of the house boasts a large great room that opens to the dining room. The dining room flows seamlessly into the kitchen, which is complete with an elegant bar top and ample counterspace. The Kirkland provides a true upstairs retreat with all bedrooms on this level. The master retreat is tucked on one side for maximum privacy and includes a separate bathroom with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. Along with the other 2 bedrooms, the upstairs space enters into a loft area that is guaranteed to fit any need you may have for this space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert