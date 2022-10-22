IMMACULATE home situated on approx. half acre corner lot in REHOBETH school district. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a welcoming curb appeal. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout home. NO CARPET! Entryway opens to large grand room with fireplace as central focal point. Kitchen boasts large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. An abundance of cabinetry and workspace with dining area directly off kitchen. Large master ensuite with walk in closet. Master bath features tiled shower, granite countertops and soak tub. Covered porch overlooking large private fenced in backyard. Gas water heater. 20X30 shop with oversized roll up door!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $294,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WICKSBURG — It’s rare to find a set of triplets in a small community. Even rarer is a small community with five sets of triplets.
ENTERPRISE — At least three buildings were destroyed and adjacent structures damaged as an early morning fire swept through the 100 block on M…
Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson was crowned as the 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival at the Dothan Civic Center on Saturday night.
Can the Dothan Wolves make the state playoffs for the first time in its three-year history in Class 7A and in the first year under head coach …
DALEVILLE — Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps resigned Wednesday evening, telling the Daleville City School Board that she…
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Two high school football games for this week in the Wiregrass have been moved up to Thursday night to help alleviate a shortage of game officials.
Dothan’s Morgan Kramer has a sparkle in her eyes when recounting bowling a perfect game two Thursdays ago.
The Providence Christian girls junior high basketball team defeated Northside Methodist Academy 43-19 on Tuesday.
Seventeen AHSAA volleyball teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area are still alive in pursuit of reaching the state tournament, needing a top …