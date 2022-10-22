 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $294,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $294,000

IMMACULATE home situated on approx. half acre corner lot in REHOBETH school district. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a welcoming curb appeal. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout home. NO CARPET! Entryway opens to large grand room with fireplace as central focal point. Kitchen boasts large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. An abundance of cabinetry and workspace with dining area directly off kitchen. Large master ensuite with walk in closet. Master bath features tiled shower, granite countertops and soak tub. Covered porch overlooking large private fenced in backyard. Gas water heater. 20X30 shop with oversized roll up door!!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert