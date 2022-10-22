3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $294,000

IMMACULATE home situated on approx. half acre corner lot in REHOBETH school district. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a welcoming curb appeal. Open floor plan with wood floors throughout home. NO CARPET! Entryway opens to large grand room with fireplace as central focal point. Kitchen boasts large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. An abundance of cabinetry and workspace with dining area directly off kitchen. Large master ensuite with walk in closet. Master bath features tiled shower, granite countertops and soak tub. Covered porch overlooking large private fenced in backyard. Gas water heater. 20X30 shop with oversized roll up door!!!