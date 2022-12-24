New construction!!! Open floor plan. Kitchen with island. Quartz countertops & decorative back splash. Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large decorative tile walk-in shower & double vanity in master suite. Walk-in closet. Nice laundry room with cabinets. Trey ceilings in grand room & master bedroom. 2 car side entry garage. Corner Lot Covered back patio. Lt 14 Block B
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $295,000
