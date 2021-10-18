Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $297,399
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two separate Thursday accidents claimed the lives of a 66-year-old Elba man and a 60-year-old Eufaula man.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated …
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a vehicle accident that claimed the life of an Enterprise woman and a separate shooting …
- Updated
In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
- Updated
ELBA—An Elba High School secretary was arrested by police on allegations she had a sexual relationship with a student.
- Updated
New attorneys for a former Wallace Community College instructor jailed for sex crimes involving a child filed motion requesting bond reduction…
- Updated
Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
- Updated
Pedestrians walking along Foster Street can now see the beginning of preparations for Ice & Lights, Dothan’s first-ever ice skating rink.
- Updated
Two members of health care authority that governs Southeast Health were not reappointed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Houston County Commission.
- Updated
A group of landowners near Dothan’s recently-reopened landfill won a legal battle in their years-long fight to stop the city from operating th…