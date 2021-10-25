 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

Beautiful 2387 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath ranch home in quiet secluded neighborhood. Close to shopping, medical and dining on north side. 2019 Updates include new flooring, kitchen solid surface counters with Boston brick backsplash, a sunporch (heated and cooled), and lifetime vinyl fence. Seamless gutters and irrigation system installed 2021. Owners bathroom with huge soaker tub and tiled shower, Guest bath has tile shower, marble vanities with farm sink . Detached 15x33 garage/workshop.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert