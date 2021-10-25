3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

Beautiful 2387 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath ranch home in quiet secluded neighborhood. Close to shopping, medical and dining on north side. 2019 Updates include new flooring, kitchen solid surface counters with Boston brick backsplash, a sunporch (heated and cooled), and lifetime vinyl fence. Seamless gutters and irrigation system installed 2021. Owners bathroom with huge soaker tub and tiled shower, Guest bath has tile shower, marble vanities with farm sink . Detached 15x33 garage/workshop.