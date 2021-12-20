3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,000

 Skip to main content
Location! Location! Spacious home on the West Side of Dothan sitting on 1 acre of land. Located in the highly desirable Wicksburg School District and in the very nice Choctawhatchee Hills Subdivision. This Beautiful home has 2117 sq.ft. of Living Space, Split Floor Plan, Fantastic Great Room, Trey Ceilings, 3 BD, 2 BA. Dining Room, Screened in Patio. Elegant Master Suite and Bath, Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Jacuzzi. New Carpet in Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. A Must See!

