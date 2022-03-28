3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $299,900

2.3 acres in beautiful Creek Ridge subdivision!!! Go fishing in your own backyard with a stocked pond. This fantastic house sits on a cul-de-sac in this quiet and established neighborhood. Gas stove in the kitchen for the chef in your family! All appliances included!!! Many upgrades have been done! Great layout with split bedroom plan, separate dining room, a large sun room and so much more. Don't miss out on this rare home!