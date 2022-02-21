Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Hampton for those calling for luxury and comfort. Vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in huge great room suggests space, and excellence in finishes. Custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. Huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or living area, this plan provides plenty of comfort.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $301,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mardi Gras parading in Dothan is still in its infancy, but those involved are having a blast watching it grow.
- Updated
Q: What’s the story behind Porter’s Fairyland?
- Updated
Here are nine new businesses coming soon to the Circle City:
- Updated
KINSEY—A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Newville woman, according to a press release from Troopers …
- Updated
Dothan police fatally shot an unruly motorist as he nearly struck officers working a crime scene on Montgomery Highway late Thursday.
- Updated
The 2022 Jackson County Chamber of Commerce gala was like none other in the 94-year-history of the organization.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY – Kadyn Mitchell made an off-balanced, acrobatic bank shot under the goal with 4.8 seconds left to give Houston Academy a 45-44 win…
- Updated
Dothan High School unveiled a wolf statue on Tuesday to recognize its Wolves mascot.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Carroll senior Bryson Dawkins admits he has a fear.
- Updated
Creating modern upscale living spaces while preserving the 1950s-era charm of the old, red-bricked apartment complex on Cherokee Avenue was a …