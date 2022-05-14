 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $301,900

This like new home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 10 ft ceilings! Stainless steel appliances granite counters, beautiful crown molding, hardwood floors and a tile surround shower with glass frameless door. Only a few minutes from RCC and zoned Rehobeth school district with a community pool to enjoy!

