3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $304,900

Come take a tour of this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor concept with kitchen that overlooks the living room area. The spacious master features new vinyl flooring, his/her sink, tile surround separate shower and jacuzzi tub, and a private toilet. Fully fenced in back yard with 6.5ft deep pool and 12x16 workshop with electricity and water. The pool was installed in 2019. Kitchen and master feature granite countertops nd stainless steal appliances.